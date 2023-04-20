Martinez (1-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, yielding three hits and two walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Martinez didn't allow any extra-base hits in the contest, and he appeared to get stronger as the game wore on, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. The Padres produced only one run in support of him, though that proved enough for the right-hander to pick up his first win of the campaign. Martinez struggled out of the gate by giving up eight earned runs over his first 11.2 innings of the season, but he's looked better since by notching consecutive quality starts during which he's allowed just three runs across 13 frames.