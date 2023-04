Martinez gave up four runs on four hits and five walks across 4.2 innings during Friday's 5-4 win over Atlanta. He did not factor in the decision.

The 32-year-old was staked an early 3-0 lead but was unable to maintain the advantage. Martinez threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 23 batters he faced, but he struggled to put hitters away and tied a career high with five free passes. Through two starts the right-hander has a 6.17 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB across 11.2 innings.