Martinez (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Martinez began the outing with a pair of scoreless frames before Nolan Gorman took him deep for a two-run shot in the third inning. He later allowed an RBI single to Tommy Edman in the fifth. Martinez has given up 10 runs over his last 19 innings (4.74 ERA) but Monday was his first loss since April 22. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation with Mike Clevinger (triceps) expected to return this week.