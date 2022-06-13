site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Riding pine against left-hander
Mazara isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Mazara started in six of the last seven games but will retreat to the bench Monday since southpaw Justin Steele is on the mound for the Cubs. Jose Azocar will start in right field and bat ninth.
