Laureano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 7-4 win against the Mets.

Laureano capped the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the ninth inning. The veteran outfielder had been slumping coming into Wednesday with a .103 batting average (3-for-29) over his previous eight games. Laureano has still been very good overall since joining the Padres at the trade deadline, though, posting an .869 OPS with nine homers, 30 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 43 games.