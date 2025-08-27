Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Laureano joined "Slam Diego" early Tuesday, blasting a first-inning grand slam off Luis Castillo before even taking the field defensively. Since putting on the brown and gold pinstripes, the outfielder has been outstanding, slashing .330/.379/.625 with a 1.004 OPS, four doubles, two triples, six homers and 20 RBI in 24 games. Despite his torrid run, manager Mike Shildt has stuck with Laureano in the seventh spot of the lineup rather than moving him up.