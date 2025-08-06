default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Laureano went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Laureano came up a homer shy of the cycle in another strong performance as he continues to look comfortable as a Padre. He gave them their first lead of the game with a two-run double in the seventh inning before adding an RBI single during a rally in the 11th. The outfielder has gone 8-for-22 (.364) with four extra-base hits and five RBI over five contests for San Diego. Overall, he's at a .295/.356/.544 slash line with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored, four stolen bases, 18 doubles and two triples across 87 games between the Padres and the Orioles.

More News