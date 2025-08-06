Laureano went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Laureano came up a homer shy of the cycle in another strong performance as he continues to look comfortable as a Padre. He gave them their first lead of the game with a two-run double in the seventh inning before adding an RBI single during a rally in the 11th. The outfielder has gone 8-for-22 (.364) with four extra-base hits and five RBI over five contests for San Diego. Overall, he's at a .295/.356/.544 slash line with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored, four stolen bases, 18 doubles and two triples across 87 games between the Padres and the Orioles.