Laureano went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Laureano got some rest Monday after a stretch of going just 2-for-15 across four games. He bounced back with a multi-hit effort in his return to the lineup, which also included his first steal for the Padres. On the year, the veteran outfielder is 5-for-8 on steal attempts, though he's made up for a drop in speed by having a career year as a hitter. He's batting .290 with an .882 OPS, 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 doubles and two triples across 93 games between the Padres and the Orioles. Laureano's production has been fairly steady between the two teams, so he should continue to see a near-everyday role.