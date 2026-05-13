Laureano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The Padres will hold Laureano out of the starting nine for the second time in three games while he has yet to break out of an extended funk at the plate. Over his last 24 contests, Laureano has struck out at least once in every contest while slashing a porous .181/.278/.313. With Laureano on the bench Wednesday, the Padres will go with Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill and Nick Castellanos as their starters in the outfield from left to right.