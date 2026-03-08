Laureano was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to general body fatigue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran outfielder was penciled in to start in right field and bat sixth Sunday, but he'll instead receive some time off to get back to full strength. Assuming it's not a precursor to a larger issue, Laureano should be back in action within the next few days.