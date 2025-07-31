The Padres acquired Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn from the Orioles on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Laureano finished strong with Atlanta down the stretch of the 2024 season and carried that over into arguably the best season of his career in 2025, as he will bring a .290/.355/.529 batting line with 15 home runs to San Diego. Laureano will have to contend with Gavin Sheets and perhaps O'Hearn for at-bats in left field with the Padres, but he should be the favorite to see the lion's share of playing time at the position.