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Padres' Randy Vasquez: Plenty of support in sixth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vasquez (6-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 9-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed an inefficient 100 pitches (68 strikes) before being replaced to begin the sixth inning, but a four-run first for the Padres gave Vasquez a comfortable cushion before he even got to the mound. The win was Vasquez's first since May 15, and that was also the last time he completed six innings -- over his last five outings, he's stumbled to a 5.63 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB in 24 frames. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend against the Rangers.

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