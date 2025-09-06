The Padres recalled Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his start Saturday versus the Rockies.

The right-hander will join the Padres' rotation to fill the void left by Nestor Cortes' (biceps) move to the injured list Friday. Vasquez will have the benefit of facing one of the worst offenses in baseball during his return to the majors, against whom he gave up two earned runs over six innings while striking out five batters back on May 9. Sean Reynolds was optioned to El Paso in a corresponding move.