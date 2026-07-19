Padres' Randy Vasquez: Reinstated from injured list

San Diego reinstated Vasquez (ankle) from the 15-day IL on Sunday.

Vasquez is back with San Diego after missing just 16 days with a bruised right ankle. In 17 games, the 27-year-old has recorded a 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB through 84 innings. The right-hander comes back to a Padres rotation that has been brutalized by injuries all season, with Lucas Giolito (elbow), Nick Pivetta (forearm), Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Yu Darvish (elbow) all out for extended periods. The Padres designated Ron Marinaccio for assignment in order to make room for Vasquez on the active roster.