Padres' Randy Vasquez: Set to pitch Friday for Padres
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres recalled Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
The Padres added Michael King to the 15-day injured list due to left knee inflammation, so the Padres recalled Vasquez in a corresponding move. Vasquez will either start Friday or serve as the primary pitcher behind an opener. He made one start for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 10 after he was optioned Aug. 3, but he gave up five runs across three innings of work.
