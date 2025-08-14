The Padres recalled Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The Padres added Michael King to the 15-day injured list due to left knee inflammation, so the Padres recalled Vasquez in a corresponding move. Vasquez will either start Friday or serve as the primary pitcher behind an opener. He made one start for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 10 after he was optioned Aug. 3, but he gave up five runs across three innings of work.