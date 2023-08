Hill (7-11) allowed six runs on four hits and a walk over three innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers plated six runs in the first two innings against Hill, capped off by Freddie Freeman's three-run blast. It was Hll's first outing as a Padre and he gave up six runs for the first time since May 29. The veteran southpaw posted a 5.70 ERA across six July starts and his season ERA has jumped to 5.09. Hill's next start is projected to be in Arizona.