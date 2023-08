Hill is scheduled to make his Padres debut Sunday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hill was acquired from the Pirates -- along with Ji-Man Choi -- on Tuesday in exchange for Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suero and Alfonso Rivas. The veteran left-hander had posted a rather underwhelming 4.76 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 104:47 K:BB through 119 innings (22 starts) this season with Pittsburgh, but he can still work deep in games and miss a few bats at age 43.