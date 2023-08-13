Hill (7-12) took the loss against Arizona on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

Hill allowed four extra-base hits among the seven knocks against him, including a Christian Walker two-run homer. The veteran hurler was pulled after racking up 83 pitches through 3.1 frames, going just one out longer than in his Padres debut, when he allowed six runs over three innings. The pair of outings are Hill's two shortest among his 23 starts this season, so it goes without saying that he's not providing the rotation boost San Diego was hoping for when they acquired him at the trade deadline. Michael Wacha (shoulder) is slated to return Tuesday, but the Padres may need to continue to roll out Hill every five days since Joe Musgrove (shoulder) isn't likely to rejoin the rotation until at least mid-September.