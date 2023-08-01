San Diego acquired Hill and Ji-Man Choi from the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hill doesn't carry the "wow" factor of a Justin Verlander or Eduardo Rodriguez, whom the Padres have also been connected to, but the 43-year-old left-hander can be a steadying force for the Padres as they try to make up ground in the NL Wild Card hunt. He had registered a 4.76 ERA and 104:47 K:BB through 119 innings (22 starts) this season with Pittsburgh. San Diego will be his 13th different major-league club, one shy of Edwin Jackson's record of 14.