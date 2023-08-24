Hill is no longer lined up to make his next turn through the rotation this weekend in Milwaukee, as the Padres have instead named Pedro Avila their starter for Saturday's game against the Brewers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres haven't formally announced that Hill will be removed from the rotation, but the veteran southpaw will have at least one turn skipped after going 0-3 with a 9.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in three starts since being acquired from the Pirates on Aug. 1. Hill should be available out of the bullpen this weekend and could even piggyback Avila on Saturday. Whether Hill will rejoin the rotation or continue working out of the bullpen next week will likely hinge on how Avila fares in Milwaukee.