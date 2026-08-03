Padres' Robbie Ray: On move to San Diego

The Padres acquired Ray from the Giants on Monday in exchange for right-hander Miguel Mendez and shortstop Joniel Hernandez, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The addition of Ray provides a much-needed upgrade to the San Diego rotation, which has struggled throughout the season to get quality results from any of its starters beyond ace Michael King. Though the 3.08 ERA that Ray has posted over 122.2 innings in 2026 hasn't been supported by most of his underlying metrics (4.76 SIERA, 4.43 xERA, 9.8 K-BB%), the veteran southpaw has performed better overall since the beginning of June. Over his final 10 appearances (nine starts) with the Giants, Ray went 7-0 with a 1.65 ERA (3.53 xERA) and 1.17 WHIP. Per Pavlovic, the Giants and Padres are expected to split coverage of the approximately $8 million remaining on Ray's contract.