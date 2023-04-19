Odor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Though Atlanta is bringing a right-hander (Charlie Morton) to the hill for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Rougned Odor will give way to the righty-hitting Jose Azocar in right field. With a .115 average and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate through his 30 plate appearances to date, Odor appears to have lost hold of a strong-side platoon role, and he could soon be in danger of losing his roster spot. Fernando Tatis (suspension) is due to be reinstated to the 26-man active roster Thursday and will take over everyday duties in right field, and Odor could be deemed expendable and may be designated for assignment in a corresponding move.