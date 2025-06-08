Bergert allowed one hit and four walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against Milwaukee. He struck out four.

Bergert's command faded a bit late in the outing, as he walked the final two batters he faced, though the left-hander ultimately managed to keep the Brewers off the board in his second major-league start. The 25-year-old Bergert has been impressive so far, posting a 1.26 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across two starts and four appearances out of the bullpen (14.1 innings total). Bergert certainly looks to have done enough to remain in San Diego's rotation while Michael King (shoulder) and Yu Darvish (elbow) are sidelined. He's currently lined up to face the Diamondbacks on the road in his next outing.