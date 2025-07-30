Bergert allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Tuesday.

Bergert threw 50 of 83 pitches for strikes, with the four walks matching his season high. Over his last four starts in the majors, he's now failed to reach the five-inning mark, though a forearm injury abbreviated one of those outings. The right-hander is at a 2.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB through 35.2 innings over 11 appearances (seven starts) this season. He's at 80.1 innings between San Diego and Triple-A El Paso this year, so he should be able to comfortably pass his career high of 105.2 frames from 2023 as long as he stays healthy. It's unclear if this effort was enough for Bergert to keep a spot in the rotation -- if he gets another turn, it's tentatively slated to be on the road in Arizona next week.