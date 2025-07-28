Berget has been added to the Padres' taxi squad and is likely to start Tuesday against the Mets, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

A spot start for Berget buys the struggling Yu Darvish an extra day of rest and pushes Nick Pivetta back to Friday against the Cardinals. Berget has made a positive impression during his six starts and four relief outings with the big club this season, collecting a 2.84 ERA and 30:14 K:BB over 31.2 innings.