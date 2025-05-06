Bergert (1-0) earned the win over the Yankees on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Bergert entered in the seventh inning with the Padres down three runs and set the side down in order on 14 pitches (nine of which were strikes). While that at first seemed like a strong but ho-hum low-leverage outing, it turned into Bergert's first MLB win as a result of the Padres plating four runs in the top of the eighth. Bergert has been impressive since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on March 25, tossing three scoreless frames during which he's given up just one hit and posted a 2:0 K:BB.