The Padres recalled Bergert from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Bergert has made 10 appearances (six starts) for the Padres this season, during which he's posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.14 WHIP to go with a 30:14 K:BB over 31.2 frames. The 25-year-old will make his seventh start of the season Tuesday against a Mets offense that owns a .713 OPS since the All-Star break, and he'll replace Stephen Kolek in the Friars' rotation.