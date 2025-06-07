Bergert is slated to start Sunday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Bergert will get at least one more turn through the San Diego rotation after he was summoned from Triple-A El Paso to make his first MLB start Tuesday. He acquitted himself well in a no-decision against the Giants, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings. Bergert will get a favorable draw in his second start of the week, facing a Milwaukee offense that has produced a 93 wRC+ against right-handed pitching since the start of May.