O'Hearn was traded from the Orioles to the Padres on Thursday along with Ramon Laureano, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Several teams were in on O'Hearn, and it's unclear what the Padres gave up in the deal. O'Hearn typically sits against lefties, but he is slashing .294/.384/.490 with 13 home runs in 255 at-bats against righties this season.