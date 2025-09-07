O'Hearn went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

The double was O'Hearn's first extra-base hit since Aug. 26, and he's now gone 15 contests without a homer. He's 15-for-54 (.278) with five walks in that span, but he's added just one RBI. For the season, he's logged a .280/.372/.450 slash line, 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 61 runs scored, 19 doubles and three stolen bases over 125 games between San Diego and Baltimore.