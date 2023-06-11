Weathers didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits over three innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Aside from a solo shot by Nolan Jones, Weathers pitched well but still got the hook after just 43 pitches (25 strikes) as the Padres elected to use the southpaw as a de facto opener rather than a traditional starter. Given his 4.93 ERA and 25:15 K:BB through 38.1 innings on the season, it's understandable San Diego might want to limit his exposure to hitters. The 23-year-old lines up for a home start next weekend against the Rays, but if Weathers won't be allowed to pitch at least five innings and qualify for a win, his fantasy value will be minimal regardless of opponent.