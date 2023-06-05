Weathers (1-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Weathers gave up one run in the first inning followed by four in the second, including a pair of solo homers. In four starts since returning to the big leagues, he's posted an ugly 7.79 ERA through 17.1 innings. His season ERA has ballooned up to 5.09 with a 23:15 K:BB. If Weathers gets another turn in the rotation, it's currently lined up to be in Colorado.