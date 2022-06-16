Weathers registered a no-decision during Wednesday's 19-5 win against the Cubs, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Making his 2022 debut, Weathers submitted a 1-2-3 first inning but surrendered seven baserunners -- including two walks with the bases loaded -- and all four runs in the second. San Diego rallied for a big win, but the 22-year-old didn't pitch deep enough to reap a potential win. The performance didn't do any favors toward Weather's roster spot, though he has a shot to stick with the team if Mike Clevinger's COVID-19 absence is prolonged.