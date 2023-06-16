The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

After giving up six earned runs across 1.2 frames in his last appearance Thursday, Weathers will be relegated to the minors. He holds a 6.13 ERA during his Triple-A career, but he has thrown eight scoreless innings across two appearances in El Paso this season. Ray Kerr was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.