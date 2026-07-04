Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Posts seventh steal

Song went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Song has three steals over his last eight games, and he's also gone 5-for-13 at the plate in that span. The infielder is filling a part-time role, and his path to playing time is a bit tougher after Jake Cronenworth returned to the lineup Monday to take over the starting job at second base. Song is batting .238 with a .666 OPS, one home run, seven steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored and 72 plate appearances. The bulk of Song's playing time will likely come when Manny Machado needs to rest his legs as the designated hitter.