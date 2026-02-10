The Padres expect Song to be used in a utility role this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Inked to a four-year, $15 million contract in December, Song primarily played third base during his time with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization. However, he also has ample experience at second and first base, and the Padres will try him out in the outfield, as well. Additionally, Song will compete with Miguel Andujar for playing time at designated hitter.