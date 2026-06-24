Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Steals in consecutive games

Song went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Song has swiped a bag in each of the first two games of this series versus Atlanta. He did so Monday coming off the bench, and he was able to contribute again Tuesday in a start at second base. The infielder is still scrapping for playing time since Fernando Tatis continues to bounce between right field and second base. In a part-time role this season, Song is batting .208 with a .545 OPS, six steals, six RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles over 60 plate appearances. He's still looking for his first big-league home run.