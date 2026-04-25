Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Up as 27th man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres recalled Song from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
The Padres will be allowed to carry a 27th man on their roster during the Mexico City Series against Arizona, so Song will join the big club to provide extra infield depth. The 29-year-old has slashed .293/.369/.320 with 12 RBI and nine runs scored through 20 Triple-A games and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.
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