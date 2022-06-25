Rogers saved Friday's 1-0 win against the Phillies, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Rogers entered in the ninth with a one-run lead and loaded the bases with two out, but was able to induce a deep Kyle Schwarber flyout to secure his league-leading 22nd save. The 31-year-old fired 22 of 29 pitches for strikes -- surpassing 20 pitches for the seventh time in 31 games -- as the two hits he surrendered both came on 0-2 counts. Rogers has slowed down notably as the season's progressed, allowing eight runs and 11 baserunners in his last 9.2 innings across 11 appearances.