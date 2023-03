Hill tossed 8.2 innings in Cactus League play, allowing three runs on six hits while posting an 11:3 K:BB.

Despite his results this spring, Hill has never been much of a strikeout pitcher, and he posted a career-worst 4.7 K/9 last season. The southpaw is locked into a role in the Padres' bullpen, however, and he'll open the campaign as the team's lone lefty reliever not named Josh Hader since Drew Pomeranz (elbow) and Jose Castillo (shoulder) are expected to begin the season on the injured list.