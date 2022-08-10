Hill (3-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Tuesday by striking out the only batter he faced.

The Padres summoned newly acquired closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead, but he melted down and allowed three runs to score. Hill entered with the go-ahead run at second base and struck out Joc Pederson to keep the game tied, and the reliever picked up the victory when Manny Machado launched a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame. Hill hasn't allowed an earned run in 14 straight starts, though he's notched only six strikeouts over 12.2 innings during that stretch.