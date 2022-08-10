Hill (3-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Tuesday by striking out the only batter he faced.

The Padres summoned newly acquired closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead, but he melted down and allowed three runs to score. Hill entered with the go-ahead run at second base and struck out Joc Pederson to keep the game tied, and the reliever picked up the victory when Manny Machado launched a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame. Hill hasn't allowed an earned run in 14 straight starts, though he's notched only six strikeouts over 12.2 innings during that stretch.

More News