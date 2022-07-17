Hill earned a hold against Arizona on Saturday, allowing two hits and no walks in one scoreless inning.

Hill was called upon in the eighth inning as the bridge to closer Taylor Rogers with San Diego nursing a one-run lead. He made things interesting by giving up consecutive one-out singles, but the southpaw was able to get out of danger by inducing an inning-ending double play. Hill picked up five holds across his first 10 outings of the season, but this was his first since May 23 -- a span of 19 games. His strikeout rate has been cut exactly in half to 11.0 percent after he posted a 22.0 percent rate in 2021, and he's posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 26 innings overall this season.