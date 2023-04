The Padres plan to call up Cosgrove from Triple-A El Paso prior to Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Cosgrove has gotten off to a nice start at El Paso, having yet to allow a run over 7.1 innings out of the bullpen while striking out seven. The 27-year-old left-hander will be making his MLB debut when he appears in a game with San Diego.