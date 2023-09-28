Cosgrove pitched a perfect 10th inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Regular closer Josh Hader was deployed in the ninth inning to keep the game tied, and he did the job just fine. Cosgrove then worked the 10th, retiring the side on 13 pitches (nine strikes). This was his first big-league save in 52 appearances as a rookie this season -- he's also added six holds and a 1-2 record while mostly seeing lower-leverage work. Cosgrove owns a 1.81 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB over 49.2 innings overall.