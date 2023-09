Cosgrove allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts across one inning in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Cosgrove spoiled the shutout by serving up a solo shot to Kolten Wong to lead off the ninth inning, but managed to work through the next three batters to finish out the game. The southpaw has been a steady member of the bullpen in September, pitching to a 1.50 ERA and 0.33 WHIP across six innings with seven strikeouts.