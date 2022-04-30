Thompson went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and two RBI in a 7-3 victory versus Pittsburgh on Friday.

Thompson was called up to San Diego on Thursday after Wil Myers (thumb) hit the 10-day injured list, and the former came through with a two-run single in the sixth inning during his first game with the club. Thompson started the contest in left field before shifting over to right later in the contest, and he could see some time at all three outfield spots while Myers is out. Thompson was tearing up Triple-A pitching before his call-up, slashing .316/.385/.860 with nine homers over 65 plate appearances.