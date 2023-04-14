Grisham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers.
Grisham failed to reach base in his first three plate appearances before coming through with a clutch two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning that tied the score 3-3. The outfielder is tied for the team lead with four long balls on the season, but Thursday's was his first that wasn't a solo shot, and he's tallied just five RBI on the campaign. Grisham's above-average power and speed give him some intrigue in fantasy, and he's always been able to work a walk at the plate. However, he's batting just .200 so far in 2023 after posting a career-worst .184 average last season.
