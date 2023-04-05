Grisham went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

With the Padres down three runs in the ninth inning, Grisham narrowed the deficit with his two-out solo shot to right field, though San Diego didn't put any more runs on the board. The outfielder has started the season well, reaching base in all six of the Padres' games thus far. After struggling to a .184/.284/.341 slash line last season, Grisham has looked better to begin 2023, slashing .238/.333/.619 with two homers, two doubles, two RBI and four runs through 24 plate appearances.