Grisham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 10-2 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Grisham hit the second of three homers for San Diego in the victory, slugging a 424-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. He's gone deep three times this season, though all three have been solo shots, so he's picked up just three total RBI on the campaign. Grisham also has a pair of doubles and has scored six runs through 10 games.
