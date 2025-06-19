Padres' Trenton Brooks: Absent from Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Brooks sat against a lefty Tuesday but will now sit with Yashinobu Yamamoto on the mound Thursday. Jose Iglesias will enter the lineup as the designated hitter and hit seventh.
More News
-
Padres' Trenton Brooks: Pops first MLB homer in loss•
-
Padres' Trenton Brooks: Receives call to majors•
-
Padres' Trenton Brooks: Dismissed from big-league camp•
-
Padres' Trenton Brooks: Lands with Friars•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Exits 40-man roster•